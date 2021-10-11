Double shift extended to 180 more schools in KP

Minister Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarakai Monday said that 180 more schools have been selected in 15 districts for phase-II under double shift education program to provide quality education to students.

Chairing a meeting attended by Special Secretary Education Shahbaz Tahir Nadim, Additional Secretary Reforms Ashfaq Ahmad and all District Education Officers to review progress on double shift education program, Tarakai said that presently 3000 students enrolled in 115 schools under double shift program phase-I in KP.

The minister requested parents and elders to help the education department by enrolling children in evening classes.

He said that now students do not need to travel long distances to reach schools as all facilities have been provided in double shift classes.—APP