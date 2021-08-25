‘Dostarym III’ – Pakistan-Kazakhstan joint military drills begin in Pabbi (Video)

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise “Dostarym III” commenced at National Counter Terrorism Center in Pabbi on Wednesday.

The exercise is aimed at developing and bolstering coordination between the two armies in counter terrorism domain.

Special Forces of both countries will take part in hostage rescue, compound clearance, heli rappelling and Close Quarters battle drills and procedures.

The exercise will focus on integrated synergy, interoperability, quick decision making and swift actions at tactical level.

The joint exercise is being held as part of a biennial exercise mechanism between the two armies.

The first joint exercise was held in 2017 in Pakistan and 2nd in 2019 in Kazakhstan.

Back in February this year, Pakistan-Turkey joint military exercise ‘Ataturk-XI 2021’ concluded at Tarbela.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, troops from Turkish Special Forces and Pakistan’s Special Service Group participated in the exercise.

Three weeks long exercise focused on Counter-Terrorism operations including cordon and search techniques, built-up area clearance drills with Combat Aviation support, hostage rescue. Free fall by Para Troopers and Martial arts were also practiced during the training.

