Dost Mazari removed through no-confidence

Lahore: Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari has been removed from his position through a no-confidence motion in the wee hours of Saturday.

The voting took place at the Punjab Assembly, which met on Friday to elect a new Speaker of the house and to remove PTI’s disgruntled Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari.

The voting result was announced moments after midnight. Mazari was removed with 186 votes.

Recently, Mazari came under severe criticism from his party and PMLQ leaders, including Imran Khan, for rejecting 10 votes cast in favour of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Mazari had cited Supreme Court’s verdict on Article 63’a interpretation as the reason why he decided to discard the votes.

Eventually, the Supreme Court declared his ruling “unconstitutional“. As a result, the PTI and the PMLQ retained a majority in the 371-member house and were able to remove Mazari from the position.