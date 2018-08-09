Dost for separate authority to build small dams

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa former Justice Dost Muhammad Khan has directed the provincial Disaster Management Authority and Rescue 1122 to award commendation certificates, life jackets and cash awards to those private swimmers who successfully recovered lives and dead bodies during the floods.

He directed to ensure the availability of snake bites injections.

He directed to coordinate with environmental protection agency to protect glaciers from melting using modern scientific methodology.

He said that the MET department should timely intimate the concerned authorities about floods and other natural disasters through forecasting system.

He also directed PDMA and Rescue 1122 to fix iron bar across the river flow in different places in order to rescue bodies. He directed SMBR to issue notification against all public and private housing schemes in green area. He suggested to form a separate authority to construct small dams in Swat, Dir, Chitral, Shangla and other mountainous areas of the province.

He also suggested to provide 25% partnership to the unemployment youth in those agricultural lands where the owner/farmers are unable to cultivate it or make it cultivable due to lack of manpower, other resources and modern forming knowledge.

He was presiding over a meeting of PDMA and Rescue 1122 regarding Monsoon 2018 preparedness in Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar.

Provincial Minister for Relief Justice Retd. Asadullah Khan Chamkani, Minister for Information Zafar Iqbal Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM Akbar Khan, DG PDMA, DG Rescue 1122 and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

DG PDMA gave detailed presentation on the contingency plan 2018, establishment of divisional control room, lists of swimmers, coordination with NDMA, Pak Army, Dam Authority and district administration, De-watering machines, boats for effective management of flood and monsoon 2018.

