Dost for regular check on food, drinking items

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa former Justice Dost Muhammad Khan has said that it is more important to have regular check and control over food and drinking items in markets in order to establish a successful and healthy society. “The sale of sub-standard and illegal things particularly adulterated food items are highly condemnable that could not be tolerated, because these corrupt practices cause various types of dangerous diseases”. He lauded the performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Halal Food Authority.

He was talking to Director General Halal Food Authority Riaz Mahsood, who called on him here at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Provincial Caretaker Ministers Zafar Iqbal Bangash and Anwarul Haq were also present on the occasion. DG Halal Food Authority briefed the caretaker Chief Minister about initiatives taken under his directives to ensure availability of quality and hygiene food and drinking items at tourist’s spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also informed him about the overall progress of authority and check and control in local markets. The trade and commerce community also fully cooperated in the drive to take measures against adulterated food and other consumable items by the authority, he briefed.

The caretaker Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction over progress of authority and said that cooperation of trade community was also appreciable adding that all the stakeholders should have to play their active roles to stop anti social practices.

He said that the system of reward and punishment was necessary to control the social crimes in the society. He further stated that environmental pollution and chemical mixing in food items have promoted bad trends in the society. While eliminating these social crimes, we can save billions of budgets that could be put in health sector.

He kept on saying that regular check and control in the markets was prerequisite to healthy society. Integrated and combined efforts by relevant departments would be fruitful in this regard. The caretaker Chief Minister said we have to put the society on right path and to raise awareness level of public against self destruction.

Share on: WhatsApp