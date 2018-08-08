Dost directs accidental cases free treatment in hospitals

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa former justice Dost Muhammad Khan has directed against charging for emergencies in the hospitals and said that free treatment facilities should be ensured in emergency and accident department of public run hospitals. He also directed to affiliate the Lady Reading Hospital with Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and bring necessary amendments in relevant law in this regard.

He directed the doctors and paramedical staff to maintain discipline in the hospitals. He also directed for immediately allotment of land to Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission for establishment of cancer hospital at Chitral. He directed the Commissioner Malakand to send him a report about opening of tunnel for the people of Chitral.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding Lady Reading Hospital at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Caretaker Provincial Minister Health Akbar Jan Marwat, Caretaker Minister for Information Zafar Iqbal Bangash, Secretary Health Abid Majeed, Principal Secretary to CM Akbar Khan, Director Lady Reading Hospital and other relevant authorities attended.

The Caretaker Chief Minister stressed the need to fully functionalize the monitoring system in order to remove all the weaknesses in services delivery of hospital. He also directed to install bacteria detector machines in each and every ward of hospital as the absence of bacteria detectors would keep on creating further complications. He also directed to arrange stand by generator to address the issue of electricity in the hospitals. He directed to strictly follow the relevant procedure and mechanism in the procurement process of medicines and equipments.

He said that incentives given under the health policy should be implemented in later and spirit. He said that public run hospitals were meant for the treatment of poor people. The hospital administration should ensure the provision of best health facilities to the people. He said that most of issues can easily be addressed through little care and devotion.

