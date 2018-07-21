Dost asks govt officials to show impartiality in election

Staff Reporter

Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice Retd. Dost Muhammad Khan has stressed the need for raising the awareness level of the masses for the success of impartial, peaceful and transparent elections in the province. “Let the people decide with their self conscious and use their right to vote without any fear”, he added. He said that we are taking all possible steps to provide full protection and suitable environment to the people. He directed the government servants to demonstrate full impartiality in the whole election process.

He expressed these views during a briefing on preparation for elections by the Focal Person of the Provincial Government and Press Secretary to Chief Minister, Bahramand at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. The Focal Person told Caretaker Chief Minister that a number of steps have been taken in light of the instructions of Caretaker Chief Minister and code of ethics of Election Commission of Pakistan for holding elections in the province.

Responsibilities have been assigned to the relevant departments in all districts of the province and the desired facilities are being completed. He further informed that for free, fair and transparent elections, installations of CCTV cameras on polling stations are being carried out with fast speed. 509 cameras had been installed so far and the rest was in progress. He said the provincial administration has to make additional arrangements for the current elections that included additional security, vehicles and other arrangements because of the newly merged seven districts into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Caretaker Chief Minister was briefed that leaders of political parties and candidates have been informed about potential danger and their cooperation sought. 3675 candidates for national assembly and 8895 candidates for provincial assembly thus total 12570 candidates are taking part in the elections in the province. 75 thousands of police personnel are being deployed for 39 national assembly constituencies and 99 PK constituencies throughout the province. There are total 1884 polling stations in merged districts.

Dost Muhammad Khan expressed satisfaction over these steps and said that impartial and peaceful elections are our target. We cannot overlook any negligence in the preparation of elections.

On this occasion, Dost Muhammad Khan appealed to the media for cooperation and said that this is a national cause which is the collective responsibility of all. He hoped that all the stakeholders of the society including media will play positive role in this great national cause.

