Werder Bremen scored three times after the 89th minute to seal a historic 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund were lacklustre throughout but seemed to be heading towards a third straight win after being 2-0 up until the 89th minute but disaster struck for the home side when Lee Buchanan launched the visitors’ sensational comeback before they scored again through Niklas Schmidt and Oliver Burke deep in stoppage time to take a memorable win.

Bremen, now, are the only Bundesliga team in history to score three goals in a game from the 89th minute onwards.

A far from perfect Dortmund went ahead in the final minutes of the first half when Julian Brandt unleashed a thunderbolt past Jiri Pavlenka on a day when nothing seemed to be going the home side’s way.

Werder Bremen remained the more dangerous side than Dortmund but conceded another goal in the 77th minute when Pavlenka let a Raphael Guerreiro strike past him.

With the game seemingly over, Lee Buchanan scored for the visitors to spark hopes of a comeback.

Out of nowhere, Schmidt then drew them level before Burke’s stunning winner deep in extra time condemned Dortmund to their first loss of the season and the wrong side of history records.