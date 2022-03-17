Dortmund beat Mainz to keep title hopes alive

Dortmund beat Mainz 1-0 at Mewa Arena to keep their hopes of a Bundesliga crown alive. In a game that was far from a classic, Axel Witsel’s 87th-minute strike was enough to earn Dortmund three very important points.

The win keeps them in the hunt for the Bundesliga crown as they sit 4 points behind the league leaders, Bayern Munich.

In a rescheduled game, postponed 10 days ago due to a large number of COVID-19 cases in the Mainz team, Belgium’s Axel Witsel volleyed in at the far post from a Giovanni Reyna free-kick to ensure that Dortmund beat Mainz.

The Mainz team showed no ill effects from the enforced break as it kept Dortmund’s attack at bay. The hosts could have taken the lead but Jonathan Burkardt was blocked by Emre Can in the best chance of the first half.

Dortmund remained largely toothless throughout the game with Donyell Malen at fault for missing half chances.

Dortmund coach Marco Rose brought on his most lethal weapon in Erling Haaland to energize his lackluster attack in the 57th minute. Haaland’s 67th-minute shot turned wide by keeper Robin Zentner was their best chance until Witsel broke the deadlock.

Mainz had won their previous five home games in the league, letting in just seven goals in their 12 home games this season. But Witsel was left with too much space at the far post when Reyna floated a cross into the box and the midfielder volleyed in the winner.

Julian Brandt missed a chance to double their lead deep in stoppage time when he fired narrowly wide but Dortmund managed to eke out a narrow win.

Marco Rose’s side now sits on 56 points, just four behind the German powerhouse as they head into the final stretch of the season.