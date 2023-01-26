Borussia Dortmund revived their hopes of a top-four finish in the Bundesliga with a win over Mainz while Union Berlin cut into Bayern’s lead at the top of the table during the latest round of action.

Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz:

Gio Reyna was the hero for Dortmund for a second consecutive match, netting a last-gasp winner to help his side earn a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Mainz away from home.

Edin Terzic’s men continued their trend of concerning easy goals and went behind after just 2 minutes as Lee Jae-sung headed in a corner past Gregor Kobel.

Dortmund’s new signing Julian Ryerson quickly drew his side level just two minutes later as his heavily deflected shot fell into the back of the net. Both sides then failed to find clear openings for the winner as the game looked to heading for a drab draw.

Karim Adeyemi and Anton Stach went close for Dortmund and Mainz respectively in the second half to no avail until the 93rd-minute winner from the American international.

Sebastien Haller got his head on a free kick which ended up in the path of Reyna who easily tapped in for the winner.

The win takes Dortmund to 5th in the league table after another topsy-turvy season just five off leaders Bayern Munich.

Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen:

Janik Haberer and Kevin Behrens scored to help Union Berlin earn a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Bremen to get to within three points of the struggling Bayern Munich.

In other contests, SC Freiburg and Eintracht Frankfurt drew 1-1 to lose title ground on Bayern with Leipzig and Berlin now the most realistic challengers to the Bavarians’ throne this season.