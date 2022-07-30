Borussia Dortmund had an auspicious start to their season beating 1860 Munich in the German Cup to get their campaign underway.

Donyell Malen, Jude Bellingham, and new signing Karim Adeyemi all scored inside the first 35 minutes to give the Bundesliga runner-ups hope for the coming season.

Dortmund, under their new coach Edin Terzic, are looking to break a decade-long dominance of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga but will have to do so without their new signing Sebastian Haller who underwent surgery for a tumor.

They will also have to deal with the departure of Erling Haaland who left the club to sign with Manchester City depriving the team of one of the game’s best strikers.

But all those thoughts were in the backdrop once the game started in front of 12,000 fans in Gruenwalder stadium as Malen quickly became a nuisance for the Munich defense on the left-hand side.

The Dutchman opened the scoring in the 8th minute, firing a shot that went in off the post.

Jude Bellingham got Dortmund’s second in the 31st minute before Karim Adeyemi scored on his debut in the 35th minute.

With the game already in the bag, Dortmund eased up in the second half against 1860 Munich but still found time to test Munich keeper Marco Hiller through Mo Dahoud, Marco Reus, and Thomas Meunier.

Dortmund will face Bayer Leverkusen in their Bundesliga opener on Aug. 6.

Champions Bayern Munich will face RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup today (Saturday) before the Bundesliga season starts next week.