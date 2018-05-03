DOPCs playing active role to facilitate expatriates

Staff Reporter

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Afzaal Bhatti has said District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) are playing an active role to settle issues of Overseas Pakistanis at the grassroots. Due to the vibrant working of DOPCs, relief has been provided to thousands of Overseas Pakistanis. He was presiding over the fortnightly meeting of the officers. Coordinator OPC Haji Nawaz, DG Usman Anwar, Additional DG, DIG Agha Yousaf, Directors Asad Naeem, Raja Zubair, Ishrat Ullah Niazi and other officers attended the meeting.