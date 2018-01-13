DOPCs playing active role to facilitate expatriates

Staff Reporter

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti have said that District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) are playing an active role to settle the issues of Overseas Pakistanis at the grassroots.

In a statement, they said that OPC has emerged as an effective platform to help and facilitate the expatriates. On the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, OPC is working on fast track basis and so far half of the received complaints have been redressed amicably.

Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti said that Overseas Pakistanis are real ambassadors of the country and have won laurels for the Pakistan through their hard work, commitment and dedication. Main purpose of OPC is to provide expatriates a coherent platform for resolving their problems.

They further said that OPC is playing a pivotal role in redressing different issues faced by the Overseas Pakistanis and they can, anytime, contact OPC for the solution of their complaints.