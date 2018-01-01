DOPC role pivotal to redress expatriates’ problems

City Reporter

Vice-Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti have said that District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Lahore is playing pivotal role in resolving the issues faced by expatriates.

They expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of DOPC Lahore. CCPO Lahore Captain (Retd) Amin Wains, DG OPC, Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Additional DG Agha Yousaf, Director Asad Naeem, Coordinator Haji Muhammad Nawaz, Chairman Public Facilitation Committee Sajid Ch, SPs and ACs of Lahore District attended the meeting.

During the meeting, it was decided that SPs and ACs of entire tehsils of Lahore would listen to the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis twice in a week, so that maximum number of complaints of expatriates could be addressed.

Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti said that due to the efforts of members of DOPC Lahore, complaints of a large number of Overseas Pakistanis have been resolved amicably. It is good that the DOPC Lahore holds two meeting in a week to redress the issues of overseas Pakistanis and standard operating procedures are followed to provide maximum relief to expatriates. They said that keeping in view the significance of provincial metropolis, the role of DOPC Lahore is of great importance and by active participation of DOPC, complaints of overseas Pakistanis could be resolved early.

They instructed that proceedings regarding redress of complaints be intimated to the OPC Head office timely and implementation of the decisions of DOPC be ensured.