Doors are open for everyone: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD, : Opposition leader in National Assembly has said doors of talks are not closed for any party including Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to the newsmen in Islamabad on Tuesday, Khursheed Shah said that want to take everyone on board, doors of talks are not closed for any party including Nawaz Sharif.

Replying to a query regarding caretaker prime minister, Shah said that name of caretaker prime minister would be finalized till May 15, decision in this regard has to be taken by him and PM Abbasi, he added.

Khurshed Shah said that consultation with PTI leaders was underway, I contacted them, but they didn’t names for the caretaker pm came into my knowledge through media, shocked over announcement of the names by PTI, shah said.

Orignally published by INP