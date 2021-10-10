Observer Report Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday decided to start door-to-door campaign to verify voter lists.

While taking action against irregularities pertaining to voter lists, the ECP has suspended Director MIS and directed to prepare new verified data for General Elections in 2023.

The committee has presented its recommendations to Election Commission of Pakistan.

In first phase, the election commissioners have been directed to submit details regarding data collector display centers while in second phase, the staff will be trained for verification of the lists.