Door-to-door voters verification campaign to start on Jan 15

Rawalpindi

A door-to-door voters verification process would be kicked off in Rawalpindi district from Jan 15 (Monday).

According to the Rawalpindi District Election Commissioner office, arrangements for the drive have been finalized and efforts would be made to complete the verification campaign by April 30.

Earlier, the campaign was scheduled to be started from Dec 15 but, it was postponed.

At the moment, there are over 2.95 million voters registered in Rawalpindi district including 1.57 million men and 1.37 million women.

The new voters would be registered and the names of the people who have died would be removed from the electoral list.

As many as 29 Assistant Registration Officers and 2,221 verification officers have been assigned the task.

Sources told APP that the first phase of the drive, verification of new NIC holders and deceased voters would be completed during Jan 15 to Feb 8.

Data entry of verified new NIC holders and deceased voters and adjustment of affected census blocks at district level with the assistance of NADRA (if required) would be completed within 10 days from Feb 9 to Feb 18.—APP