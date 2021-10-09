Don’t vent out anger over injustices within party, Fawad tells Shehbaz

Observer Report Lahore

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif shouldn’t vent out his anger over the injustices within the party by making unconstitutional demands.

Reacting to the press conference of PML-N Presi-dent Shahbaz Sharif and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said that the Leader of Opposition in National Assembly was angry over the injustices taking place within his own party by making uncon-stitutional and undemocratic demands.

The minister said that the former PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have buried the politics of the PML-N, adding that the sun of those involved in corruption has set in London, adding that they cannot fool the people of the country.

Earlier in the day, responding to critics of the gov-ernment’s anti-corruption drive, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain shared details of the corruption allegedly committed by President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz for laundering money abroad through fake accounts.

He shared the details in a tweet which also included transcript of the case registered by Anti-corruption Circle, Lahore against Shehbaz Sharif and his son for opening and operating 57 ‘fictitious’ bank ac-counts in the name of low-wage employees of Ramzan Sugar Mill.