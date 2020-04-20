Don’t politicise anti-Coronaviurs campaign

SAJJAD SHAUKAT

CORONAVIRUS pandemic (COVID-19) has almost enveloped the entire world. Up to 20 April 2020, globally, it killed more than 165,153 persons and infected 2,414,095 million people. In Pakistan, the number of Coronavirus-deaths has reached the figure of 176, whereas the number of persons, affected by the virus is 8,418. Unlike Asia and Africa, this novel virus has badly affected the Western countries, especially the USA where tens of thousands of people have died and new cases are emerging daily. Most of these countries have created national unity to eradicate this deadly virus. But, it is misfortune of Pakistan that at this critical hour, instead of cooperating with government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman of PTI, some political entities and media analysts are criticising his policies. While, taking it as a war to combat Coronavirus outbreak, the government has already taken appropriate measures.

In this regard, Prime Minister Imran Khan on 27 March, this year announced the launch of a youth force labelled as Corona Relief Youth Tiger Force, which will lead the fight against the coronavirus in Pakistan. It will not be politically-Party-based volunteers, as the premier said. Recruitment for corona relief tigers has started. The Corona Relief Youth Tiger Force will be volunteer force which will comprise mainly youths and razakars. It would act as an example for other employees/workforce regarding performing daily duties/work during crisis situations and at the same time practicing all medical precautions as well. In this respect, in a tweet message on 01 April, this year, PM urged “people to donate so that government can take care of those in need. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Coronavirus Relief Fund is accepting donations to help those “who have been made destitute by the lockdown”, imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He repeatedly stated: “Our economic situation is very fragile…If we close down the country… People will die of hunger”. In this connection, federal and provincial governments, including their health departments have already issued precautionary instructions to save the lives of people. It is mentionable that the National Command Centre (NCC) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), consisting of military and civil personnel have been established which are monitoring the situation and take necessary decisions on a daily basis regarding the COVID-19.

Notably, DG ISPR Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar pointed out in a recent tweet: “Pakistan Army is dispatching emergency supplies of medical equipment including Personal Protective Equipment to Quetta on orders of the Army Chief to help the medical staff effectively fight COVID-19”. And the government has also arranged an economic package for daily wagers and the poor in order to help them in these dire situations. However, the world is recognising Prime Minister Imran’s timely steps for the protection and security of the people, as the same is also evident from the statement issued by the World Health Organization’s (WHO) representative in Pakistan. Regrettably, opposition parties and some entities are criticizing the Prime Minister’s campaign against the threat of COVID-19. In this connection, in the Twitter, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman has termed the Prime Minister’s ‘Tiger Force’ a bad idea and said that the federation and provinces must use union councils. She also opposed the government for donations from Pakistanis to combat Coronavirus outbreak.

In the recent past, addressing the parliamentary party leaders’ video conference, Prime Minister Imran Khan once again opposed complete lockdown in the country, as it would result into hunger especially for the poor. He called upon the opposition parties to give their suggestions to meet the challenge. However, the conference was marred by walkout of the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who were, earlier, insisting upon the complete lockdown in the country, while Premier has already stated that if necessity arose, he would impose complete lockdown. While, Sindh Government has imposed complete lockdown in some cities, but, federal government did not interfere. Despite it, Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and top officials of his government are criticizing the anti-coronavirus campaign of the federal government. Surprisingly, the Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif whose Party has not donated money in connection with the Coronavirus epidemic is only disapproving PM’s positive steps. Similarly, sometimes, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered his cooperation to the central government, proposing to create a national consensus and sometimes, opposed the strategy of the government. Question arises, if they have political differences with Imran Khan, as to why, they and their parties do not create some charitable organization, also asking the members of their parties to send donations to cope with this deadly virus.

Showing responsible approach, All Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on March 17, this year issued joint Fatwa to postpone all religious gatherings decided to limit Friday sermons at mosques across the country—the sick and elderly should pray at home. Various Ulema have also advised the people to perform prayers at home. Moreover, despite its limited resources, Islamabad has taken timely action to thwart the Coronavirus, while the West’s developed countries which have the most developed equipment and medical treatment have, badly, failed. Nonetheless, leaders of the PML-N and PPP are doing politics over sensitive issue of Coronavirus. At this crucial time, instead of showing unity, they are engaged in political point-scoring. Thus, they have politicised the ant-coronavirus campaign of the government. So, they are suggested to show national unity to further prevent the outbreak of this fatal disease.

—The writer is freelance columnist based in Lahore.