Don’t please our enemies

PIN POINT

Naveed Aman Khan

After taking oath Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan will review matters related to CPEC. This very sensitive, untimely and unnecessary statement of the Premier created misunderstandings and doubts in the mind of leadership of our great friend China. Our Premier himself created doubts about the CPEC matter. Feeling the impact, importance and sensitivity of the matter General Qamar Bajwa’s three day official visit to China was immediately designed to clear the negative impact of the statements of PM and his Advisor Razzak Dawood. During the visit, COAS interacted with various Chinese leaders including his counterpart and above all President Xi Jinping. The visit was of great significance especially after an article by “Financial Times” quoted the Advisor Razzak, saying that government was mulling over halting the progress on CPEC projects to review the terms of the agreement.

This created a massive stir in the government and diplomatic circles. China unveiled an extensive project worth billions of dollars to connect China with Central Asia leading all the way to Europe via land route and water of Gwadar. These statements of Premier and Advisor about CPEC reflect that we are non serious in our international contracts. When PPP and PML-N governments were dealing with Chinese government led by President Xi Jinping on CPEC, PTI and PAT were busy in protests and sit-ins against them (PPP and PML-N governments). If PPP and PML-N governments were not taking care of interests of Pakistan in CPEC why had PTI not taken care of these matters then as responsible opposition party? It is always obligation of opposition parties to keep government on right direction. When PPP and PML-N governments were working on CPEC, PTI kept quite on this matter and now its leadership is saying that PTI will review CPEC matters. If PPP and PML-N leadership was seen malafide then PTI leadership was equally malafide and answerable to the nation for not playing its constitutional political role of raising their voices in and out of Parliament. So much so powerful institutions were also on board during finalisation of the contracts of CPEC.

Recently, countries like Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Malaysia have expressed reservations over the conditions pertaining to Belt and Road Initiate with Malaysia going to cancel several projects under BRI at point blank. The question is this that should we take the precedent of Malaysia in this matter? Can we afford it? After ten years of initiation of CPEC our question mark on CPEC will defiantly put negative impact on our seven decades long relationship with China. We by all means need to prove that we abide by the contracts once agreed and our relationship is as strong as iron, as lofty as Himalayas and as sweet as honey. We for the sake of our friendship will have to prove it.

China and Pakistan Armies has extended its operation along the ancient Silk Road, which is central to the CPEC, for the security of CPEC projects. General Bajwa’s visit to China after the fiasco will help calm the Chinese nerves as their largest investment so far related to this multidimensional mega project is at stake after the speculations. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is central to Pakistan’s plan to move its economy forward in the right direction because of its magnitude and far stretch outcome. It also remains a fact that re-evaluation of the policies regarding the project, the immense tax breaks and leverages which Chinese companies have got under this project could be lethal for the domestic market but all this should have been done at the commencement of CPEC. Were we Pakistanis sleeping by then?

For seven decades, the policy makers and people in power have not been able to decide whether to lean Pakistan’s economy on the agricultural or industrial side of the realm. Due to the reason right now, the country is standing in the middle of no where. We are in a fix. If the policies are not reviewed which give some sort of breathing space for the local industry, in coming years it would almost be impossible for a domestic producer to compete the Chinese market and if reviewed it will displease China exposing our level of commitment, credibility, capability and vision.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a game changer in literal meaning but it needs to be made sure that both sides get their due share. Now the way western media is projecting the Chinese footprint in terms of “debt centred diplomacy” speaks the bias because their economic hegemony is under threat. The nexus of the enemies of CPEC is very strong. This nexus will continue sabotaging parties of CPEC no matter who is who.

General Bajwa’s visit to China will strengthen the message that all institutions of Pakistan support and endorse the CPEC project and it will not be allowed to fall under the mirage of conspiracies. But the prime responsibility of steering the ship of Pakistan towards the safe shore is of the Prime Minister. Any question mark on CPEC will please our Number One enemy India and unreliable America. Such sort of dealing, behaviour and approach will strengthen enemies of Pakistan, China and CPEC. At this stage, inclusion of Saudi Arabia in CPEC should be made after taking China into confidence. With the expansion of CPEC anti- CPEC stakeholders will struggle their level best to sabotage the project targeting installations and foreigners related to it. Pakistan will have to secure lives, investment and property of Chinese and Saudis by all means. We can’t afford any loss of our highly valued investors and their officials. We can’t sleep now.

— The writer is political analyst based in Islamabad.

