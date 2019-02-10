Don’t miss boat to invest in Pakistan: Imran

Exchanges views with Abu Dhabi crown prince on matters of bilateral interest

Observer Report

Dubai

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday told investors that now was time to come to Pakistan, when “it is just going on the upswing”, and that they should not miss the boat.

Addressing the World Government Summit in Dubai, the premier recounted his government’s reform agenda which he said they undertook to improve all of the country’s economic policies.

Noting that reforms can be “painful”, Prime Minister Khan said his government was making efforts to cut down the fiscal deficit. “We unfortunately had to raise bills because we had a massive fiscal deficit,” he told the audience that included world leaders, policymakers and businessmen.

He said investors must be allowed to make profits and in this regard, the government has been focusing on the ease of doing business in Pakistan. Signs of improvement caused by the reforms can already be seen, Khan added.

The World Government Summit is an annual gathering of heads of states and governments, policymakers and experts. The summit provides an opportunity to discuss improvement in governance through reform, innovation and technology.

The premier’s participation in the 7th edition of the summit will underscore Pakistan’s strong interest in the knowledge economy, green development and the importance of innovation for growth.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while speaking to journalists before departing for the UAE, said that governance is an important issue in the region in general and Pakistan in particular.

He explained that bad governance has created a lot of problems currently being faced by the country. He said the premier has been trying to introduce a fresh model and reforms for improvement in the performance of institutions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier in the day held a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Dubai.

The prime minister, who is on a day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates, exchanged views with the Abu Dhabi crown prince on matters of bilateral interest. Sheikh Mohammed received the premier upon his arrival in the emirate.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Qureshi and Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, according to a press release issued by the PM Office media wing.

Share on: WhatsApp