AMIDST crescendoing war hysteria and relentless threats of military action from India, Pakistan Army on Friday issued an unambiguous warning to New Delhi: “Don’t mess with Pakistan”. Addressing a news conference on Friday, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said we do not want war but if India starts aggression against us it should be ready for a surprise.

The fact of the matter is that despite Indian warmongering, Pakistan has always given message of peace as it is the only course through which the region can move forward on the path of progress and development and address chronic issues such as poverty and backwardness. However at the same time, the country reserves the right to self defence and India should not forget that in case of any aggression the entire Pakistani nation will stand behind their defence forces and give a befitting response to the misadventure. Our forces are also professional and the successes achieved by them in the irregular war against terrorism are not hidden from anybody rather they have registered more successes than those by the NATO in Afghanistan. Therefore the Indians should not miscalculate the preparations of our defence forces. The messages transmitted by our civilian and military leadership in the wake of Pulwama attack were very measured and responsible and very much required given the war hysteria created by Indian leadership and their media. During a visit to the Line of Control, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that Pakistan is a peace loving country but it cannot be coerced or intimidated. Indeed Pakistan is a nuclear state and the tactical weapons it has developed are not for any showcasing but are meant to be used in the battlefield against the invaders. Therefore, it will be better for Modi junta to come out of anti-Pakistan mode and stop endangering the regional peace to achieve their petty political interests. Even other countries this time refused to accept the Indian narrative on Pulwama attack which in fact was carried out indigenously and the outcome of atrocities in occupied Kashmir. Solution of the longstanding Jammu & Kashmir only lies in dialogue and baseless accusations and jingoism will take the region nowhere but further plunge it into deep turmoil.

