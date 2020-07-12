Don’t lower your standards..!

THERE is a very thin line today in most of us between being honest and dishonest, between being good and bad. Corruption has lowered our standards so much that even they who say they are incorrupt are just a shade better than those who are.

I have seen this everywhere, even in so called religious trusts were I used to serve where principals have been compromised and the truth is now untruth, where trustees have lied for power and position.

Here’s a story: A wise old man was sitting at the river bank when he saw a cat that had fallen into the water, flailing around, trying to save itself from drowning. The man decided to save the cat. He stretched his hand out but was scratched by the cat. He pulled his hand back in pain.

However, a minute later he stretched his hand out again to save the cat, but it scratched him again, and again he pulled his hand back in pain. Another minute later he was yet again trying for the third time!! A man, who was nearby watching what was happening, yelled out: “O wise man, you have not learned your lesson the first time, nor the second time, and now you are trying to save the cat a third time?”

The wise man paid no heed to that man’s scolding, and kept on trying until he managed to save the cat. He then walked over to the man, and patted his shoulder saying: “My son.. it is in the cat’s nature to scratch, and it is in my nature to love and have sympathy. Why do you want me to let the cat’s nature overcome mine! So treat people according to your nature, not according to theirs, no matter what they are like and no matter how numerous are their actions that harm you and cause you hurt sometimes.

And do not pay heed to all voices that loudly call out to you to leave behind your good qualities merely because the other party is not deserving of your noble actions.

You be yourself, and let your good flow out. Also in the same vein do not lower your standards to that of the people around: If they scratch you, do not scratch back, because if you keep your standards high, sometime later the cat, or those people who observe you will realize that it’s worth being like you! Don’t lower your standards..!