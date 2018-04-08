Don’t lose hope

News of Chinese space lab tiangong-1 plunging in the sky has just awakened the world. In fact, the spacecraft will be able to give a large amount of data from the sophisticated instruments such as the Terrain Mapping Camera besides fulfilling many scientific objectives.

At the same time, scientists should analyze the exact reason behind the failure of many space missions. In the present scenario, they should think of the Six Sigma methodology – a way to improve work processes by eliminating defects. Under no circumstances should our scientists lose their hope while engaging in any scientific mission.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

