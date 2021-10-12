Don’t link humanitarian aid to political issues, Taliban tell US

Doha

The Taliban on Monday urged the full implementation of the Doha agreement, saying it was the “best way for resolving problems” that emerged after the takeover of Kabul by the group in August this year.

The remarks came after a two-day meeting between an Afghan Taliban delegation and a US delegation in Doha that was arranged to discuss political and other relevant issues.

In a statement, the foreign ministry of Afghanistan urged the global community not to link humanitarian assistance with political issues.

The Taliban said their government welcomed this assistance and it would “cooperate” with humanitarian groups to distribute this assistance in a transparent manner. The statement further said the Taliban will also “facilitate principled movement of foreign nationals”.—Agencies