Don’t justify Kashmiris genocide by calling them terrorists: Rasheed

Srinagar

Reiterating his appeal for a cease-fire between militants and the forces, Independent and MLA Langate Er Rasheed has said that bloodbath by forces in Shopian has yet again proved that Delhi is far away from its goal of achieving peace of a graveyard in J&K.

In a statement issued Sunday, Er Rasheed said “Except Indian media to improve their TRP’s and the security forces to get perks, privileges, and promotions, no one including Indian state is getting benefited from the genocide of Kashmiris.

“Every killing strengthens anti-India sentiments and those counting dead bodies are living in fool’s paradise and be-fooling Indians and the world community. It is high time for Delhi to understand that whatsoever feedback it is getting from its security agencies and political proxies is far away from reality,” Er Rasheed said.

“Every claim of security forces may be professionally correct but every bullet and pellet being fired in Kashmir will ultimately destroy and shrink further India’s grip in J&K,” he added.

Er Rasheed said that without resolving Kashmir issue Delhi will find it more difficult incoming days at national and international plate forms to defend its barbarism and brutalities.

Er Rasheed added that after killing every top rank commander government forces claimed it a big success but the time proved that from Burhan Wani to Sabzar Bhat and from Sameer Tiger to Saddam Padder every killing proved counterproductive and even more sensible and educated youth joined militancy.

He said: “Delhi will have to stop its propaganda of calling Kashmiri youth as terrorists and must offer an unconditional cease-fire with the militant outfits to save humanity from bleeding further and to give peaceful resolution to Kashmir dispute a chance. It is time to give up the ego and accept the ground realities.”

Er Rasheed appealed Mehbooba Mufti, Omer Abdullah, and others to force New Delhi for a cease-fire and said unless the mainstream leadership doesn’t make Delhi to realize that it can never win the ongoing war in Kashmir, nothing will change.—Agencies