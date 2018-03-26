Don’t forget to eat Kababs of Karachi: Shahbaz

Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on a lighter note in his tweet has recommended the foreign players participating in PSL-3 to eat delicious kebab.

CM wrote that I will suggest the foreigners coming to Karachi not forget to eat Bandu Khan Kabab and added further that today the spirit of love for cricket has taken over the fear. He extended good wishes for both the teams playing PSL-3 and thanked people of Karachi for showing hospitality to their guests.

CM wrote that he is so happy that National Stadium in Karachi is brightening up again after 9 years and this is the moment of thanksgiving.—APP