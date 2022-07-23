Don’t expect us to follow SC one-sided decisions: Maryam

Ahsan hopes SC will not take any action leading to uncertainty

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Saturday said that the party will not accept “one-sided” decisions by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, after it said that Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz will work as a trustee CM till Monday (July 25).

The PML-N leader was referring to apex court’s short order issued earlier in the day, wherein the top court suspended the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling and restrained Hamza Shehbaz to exercise absolute powers and serve only as a “trustee” chief minister until the hearing resumed in Islamabad on Monday.

The Supreme Court’s decision came during a hearing on PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi’s petition against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling in the provincial CM’s election.

“Amid pressure due to bullying, threats, misbehaviour and abuses, if the house of justice makes specific decisions via the same bench and negates itself, negate its own decisions, puts its weight behind a single side then do not expect us to bow our heads before such one-sided decisions. Enough is Enough!” tweeted the PML-N leader.

The PML-N leader said that the current political chaos and instability started with the Supreme Court’s court decision on Article 63A, adding that it made an “arbitrary interpretation” of the constitution to not count the MPAs that voted voluntarily.

“Today, a new interpretation is being made [of the decision]. So that the same favourite, who took benefit from it yesterday, uses it! Disapproved!” said Maryam.

In a separate press conference in Lahore, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal claimed that Imran Khan tries to get a bailout package with the help of the Supreme Court and national institutions.

Iqbal alleged that the PTI chairperson pressurises the institutions to make decisions that benefit him.

“Imran Niazi is trying to hijack the election process through social media with the help of funding of millions of dollars,” said the PML-N leader, alleging that “15,000 social media activists are recruited at Rs25,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to spread his agenda.”

Expressing his disapproval of the court’s decision, Iqbal said that the court disqualified MPAs in a second while Qasim Suri has been the deputy speaker for two and a half years.

The minister said that the coalition government played a responsible role amid the deteriorating economic situation, adding that Imran Khan left the economy in shambles and is responsible for its destruction. Ahsan Iqbal hoped that Supreme Court will not take any step that would increase the situation of unrest in the country.

He alleged that former premier Imran Khan wants to use judiciary for his own political benefits. He also said the country’s economy is just one wrong decision away that could lead the country to economic catastrophe. He said that the case of the Punjab CM election is quite pivotal and a full court should hear the case, adding that Punjab is being ruled without the presence of cabinet.