‘Don’t drag us into politics,’ DG ISPR says Pakistan Army has no backdoor contact with anyone

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s military spokesman has said the Army has nothing to with politics and should not be dragged into it.In a statement on Monday, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar ruled out the military’s contact with anyone through a backdoor channel, making it clear that the Army was busy with its own job.

“There are some rumors about Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM),” the DG-ISPR said, adding that alleging someone without proof was not correct. “If any member of the Pakistan Democratic Movement has any evidence that Pakistan Army is having any back door meetings with them, then I challenge them to bring that evidence to public. Do not drag the institution into politics. We have nothing to do with it.”

“Provision of security is a duty which Pakistan Army is performing diligently,” he concluded.

Last month, the head of military’s media wing made headlines when he had said that leaders of the opposition alliance would be offered tea and snacks and looked after if they decided to stage a long march towards Rawalpindi.