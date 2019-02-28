Don’t attack nerve centre

What is the nerve centre of the world? In fact it is the natural resources that are the nerve centres without which we cannot live in the world even for a second. Then why has the never-ending fight been going on between the countries? The food crisis in Yemen, the political/economic crises facing Venezuela and most of all the India-Pakistan tension are now in dire need of the help and attention of the international community. In fact I am writing this piece through my vein, blood, heart and brain.

The Armageddon is always dangerous to the human beings. The human civilization had long ago started crawling like a child. It is only through greater efforts and hard work that then went into the necessary things like cultivating crops and saving resources that the human society had then been able to go to the next level.

Recently, I went through a famous Indian year book dating back to the early 1990s and the book was greatly talking about the world issues that have been the same things to date. Why? How come? We have technological facilities. Why have such problems not been resolved yet? It is the lack of love, lack of support and lack of understanding that have been the reasons for the mess. Besides, the political solution is the best way out and will create the magic, resolving all these issues.

It is easy to look down on the things below from the vantage points. But it is difficult to stay on ground and then see the things face-to-face. Mundane life is such a difficult task for anyone like me. And I have so far worked in various Indian cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai. Despite this fact, we have to go through the life and future challenges.

“Don’t lose passion!” a world-famous golfer Tiger Woods once said this. Through passion we can win over everything. Finally, it is the beautiful co-existence that is the need of the hour at the world stage.

P.S. SARAVANA DURAI

MUMBAI

