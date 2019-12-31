Donors pledged Rs 350m to Shaukat Khanum Hospital

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) organized a programme to mark Hospital’s 25th Anniversary. Imran Khan, Chairman Board of Governors SKMT attended the event whereas, renowned showbiz, sports and media personalities including Ali Zafar, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Maya Ali, Hira Mani, Reema Khan, Shoaib Akhter, Javed Miandad, Jahangir Khan, Hamid Mir and Sleem Bokhari also joined to encourage donors for their support

At the programme, Imran Khan while narrating the story of his journey of building SKMCH&RC told that the dream of building a cancer hospital in Pakistan was considered impossible at the beginning but with unprecedented trust and generous support of the people of Pakistan this Hospital is now become a symbol of hope for thousands of cancer patients in the country. Construction of Pakistan’s third and largest Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Karachi is about to start which would be of great benefit for the people of Sindh and Balochistan where they will be provided state-of-the-art cancer diagnostic and treatment facilities under one roof.

During the four hour long programme SKMCH&RC supporter across form the globe continued to call and pledged for their Silver Jubilee donation gifts.

People also called to become ‘Ambassador of Hope’ for Shaukat Khanum and pledged to donate on monthly basis. Pledges of 350 million in a short time is a proof that trust of the donors on SKMCH&RC has increased over the period of time.—PR