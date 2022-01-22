Donors at summit agreed funds should be released

The Islamic Emirate said it reached agreements with relevant stakeholders in four areas during Economic Summit hosted by Kabul.

The Ministry of Finance said that the resumption of unfinished development projects, the removal of restrictions on the banking system, support for the private sector and persuading Chinese traders to invest in Afghanistan were the four key factors discussed at the meeting.

“All sides including nationals and foreigners called for the removal of restrictions on the banking system. These restrictions, and the freeze of Afghan assets, harms Afghanistan,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman for the ministry.

The First Deputy of the Prime Minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, emphasized the importance of economic self-sufficiency and the implementation of agriculture and development projects.

“I call on all, especially the international community, to fulfill its responsibilities regarding Afghanistan. Take an action toward the Afghan nation that will solve its permanent problems so the Afghans can take steps forward,” he said.

The economic summit was attended by eight international organizations and representatives of 20 countries. The envoys of 40 other countries participated via Zoom.

Some of the countries pledged to invest in mine extraction and agricultural development in Afghanistan.

“The UN and international community pledged that the transferring of cash to support the Afghan economy will be continuing,” said Nazeer Kabiri, deputy of the Ministry of Finance.

The head of the Chamber of Industry and Mines, Shirbaz Kaminzada, said that the Islamic Emirate announced its support for the private sector at the summit.

“The United Nations pledged that it will support us and will work jointly with us. The Islamic Emirate announced its support for private companies,” he said.

The cabinet of the Islamic Emirate has announced it has a plan to tackle the economic crisis in the country.

According to Mullah Baradar, citizens across the country are in grave need of cash, shelter, and food. “In the current situation, the Afghans are in need of the immediate humanitarian assistance of the world,” he said.

However, Mullah Baradar said the Islamic Emirate is fully prepared to tackle the emergency situation and that the ministries and government departments have been instructed to help the citizens. This comes as many areas were damaged due to avalanches and floods flowed as a result of heavy precipitation across Afghanistan.