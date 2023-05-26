Donor conference to support orphan children held

Gul Hamaad Farooqi Chitral

A donor conference was organized to support orphans children under the care of Aghosh,Center an institution for the education and look after of orphans in Chitral. People belonging to all walks of life participated in this conference. The main objective of the Donor Conference was to attract the attention of the philanthropists for the support of these orphans. Addressing the conference, the district president of Al-Khidmat Foundation Abdul Haq said that our volunteers help the affected people in every hour of trouble alongside the government institutions.

He said that Al-Khidmat Foundation works in seven different sectors. He said that there are 47 orphans under the care of Al-Khidmat’s Aghous Center, whose education and look after, food, clothing, foot wear , medical treatment and accommodation are provided free of cost. Similarly, under the Family Support Program, 53 orphan boys and girls are being sponsored and educated at home. Secretary General of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan Syed Waqqas Anjum Jafari, President of Al-Khidmat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Waqqas, Central Education Director Jibran Baloch and Maghfirat Shah etc expressed their views and said that we need not donor but owner so that this orphanage can be restored to its home.

Like and support the orphaned boys and girls under his care like his own children.