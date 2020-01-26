Donkeys’ offal incident Police see involvement of foreigners

Staff Reporter

The police have hinted at involvement of foreigners in the incident related to recovery of donkey’s offal and heads near Clifton Driving License Branch. The police in its initial investigation said that a white colour vehicle was seen in the close circuit camera (CCTV) footage. The offal of three donkeys and their heads were thrown from the same vehicle near Clifton Driving License Branch. According to the police, the involvement of foreigners could not be ruled out, as they have been involved in the incidents of the same nature in past. The police is optimistic to reach owner of the vehicle through help of the CCTV footage. So far the case is not registered. On Friday, the offal of three donkeys was found near Clifton Driving License Branch. The revelation has created panic in the area that is the meat of donkeys is being sold in the area or it has different perspective. Last year, in the month of April, police had arrested two men in Karachi allegedly selling hides of donkeys and dogs. Police had said an Afghani, Abdul Hameed, and another man were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off at a godown in Korangi Industrial Area.