Donald Trump, the former President of the United States of America, will participate in the LIV Golf’s pro-am tournament which takes place at his Bedminster, New Jersey, course.

He will be joined by major winners Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau who are both LIV’s vaunted recruits.

The pro-am at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster will be held the day before the third event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series takes place on the same course as the nascent league continues to disrupt the dynamics of professional golf.

LIV, which is bankrolled by Saudi funds, continues to face fulmination as many see it as the country’s effort to “sports wash” its image.

But people including Donald Trump have openly supported the league even advertising LIV Golf as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for massive paydays. Just last week Trump urged players to “take the money” and join LIV Golf, suggesting that those who remain loyal to the PGA Tour will ultimately pay a bigger price for staying put.

“All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big “thank you” from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year,”.

“If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were.”

The league will hold its third event this week on Trump’s course where the winner will be guaranteed a massive prize of 4 million US Dollars while their final event of the year will also be held at Trump’s Doral course in Florida from Oct. 27-30th.