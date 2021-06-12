Donald Trump lookalike spotted selling ice cream in Pakistan (VIDEO)

An ice cream seller from Sahiwal city of Punjab province in Pakistan has become a social media sensation for his uncanny resemblance to former US president Donald Trump.

A video doing rounds on social media shows a man selling “khoye wali kulfi” or ice cream in his unique style. The man can be seeing singing and dancing in order to attract customers on the streets.

Donald Trump Selling Ice Cream in Pakistan Streets & Singing His Slogan to Attract People. A Must Watch Video pic.twitter.com/X0w2QcdXoc — Abdul Rehman (@realARehman233) June 10, 2021

The man is believed to be in his 40s and suffers from albinism, a condition in which people have little or no melanin production. This means they have pale skin, eye conditions and are sensitive to the sun.

People in his neighbourhood also call him Trump due to his close resemblance to the former US president.