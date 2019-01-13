Donald Trump faces criticism

For the past few months, unnecessary arguments and inappropriate controversies have been haunting the US, as President Donald Trump has been facing a lot of criticism from within the country. Now the talk is about the US shutdown and the border wall security. I don’t know why people are always crying wolf over Trump and his every action.

As an elected President, Trump has the right to do what he wants to do – this should be in that way as such. It is perhaps time to literally display placards like Don’t Confuse America, Don’t Kill USA across America. The USA is the energy machine in the world today. The international community should love America in the best interests of all the countries.

The USA has been the hub of beauty, knowledge, inspiration, agriculture, science and powerful technology not to mention the Hollywood. It is time for others to give support to Donald Trump in building America and making it much stronger than before.

P. SENTHIL S DURAI

Maharashtra, India

