Donald Trump arrives at WEF 2018, brings message of ‘peace and prosperity’

Davos

President Donald Trump says he’s bringing a message of “peace and prosperity” to an annual economic summit in the Swiss Alps. Trump arrived in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday for his first appearance at the World Economic Forum.

As he arrived at the summit venue, Trump was asked how he likes Davos and replied that he thinks “it’s great.” Asked about his message for the gathering of world leaders, business executives and celebrities, Trump said it’s about “peace and prosperity.”

Trump’s attendance at the annual gathering for free-trade-loving political and business elites has raised eyebrows, given Trump’s protectionist leanings. He is the first sitting US president to attend the forum since Bill Clinton in 2000.

Trump is also trying to dispel the perception that he and British Prime Minister Theresa May don’t get along. Trump says he and May have a “really great relationship, although some people don’t necessarily believe that.” He said it was a “false rumor” and that he wanted to “correct it.”

Trump and May met Thursday during the forum. May said the “special relationship” between the US and the UK continues. Trump and May last year traded criticism over Trump’s retweets of a far-right group’s anti-Muslim videos. Trump also canceled a trip to London for the opening of a new US embassy.—Agencies