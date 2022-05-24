Donald Blome assumes office as US ambassador to Pakistan

Islamabad: Newly-appointed US ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, assumed office at the United States Embassy in Islamabad on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the US Embassy and Consulate, Ambassador Blome will lead the United States Mission in Pakistan in its ongoing efforts to “deepen connections between the Pakistani and American people” and “work with the government of Pakistan towards a more stable, secure, and prosperous future for Pakistan”.

Ambassador Donald Blome began his assignment at the United States Embassy in Islamabad today. Welcome to Pakistan, Ambassador Blome! #PakUSAt75 🇺🇸🇵🇰https://t.co/NpTiHR1mxI — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) May 23, 2022

On his arrival, Ambassador Donald Blome said, “I am thrilled to be in Pakistan. I look forward to exploring this beautiful country and acquainting myself with its people and its culture. Most importantly, in this 75th year of U.S.-Pakistan relations, I will continue to build on the strong relationship between our countries.”

