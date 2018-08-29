It is interesting to note that the greatest batsman Don Bradman’s birth anniversary has just been celebrated with much fanfare. Also, the game of cricket is a big platform especially for the youth. The young cricket lovers can learn many lessons from their favourite cricketers. In particular, the young fans have a great opportunity to know about the leadership skill of the captains of the teams.

Furthermore, the many great skills of the cricketers will come to the fore during the innings. On the whole, the entire cricket game is great inspiration for all of us. Besides this, the selectors should be clear and unambiguous while choosing the players for any tournament. More interestingly now, Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is just getting underway and the Trophy Tour will cover so many new countries like Nepal, Germany and the US.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

