‘Domestic Workers Bill’ to be presented in NA soon: Dr Mazari

Human Rights Minister Dr.Shireen Mazari here on Tuesday said ‘Domestic Workers Bill’, aimed at protection of domestic workers rights, would soon be presented in the National Assembly. The minister stated this speaking in a two -day workshop titled “Protection and Promotion of Human Rights; The Role of Provincial Assemblies” held here.

Addressing the inaugural session as a chief guest, Shireen Mazari stressed upon the members of Provincial and Legislative Assemblies to focus on human rights issues and raise their voice in their respective assemblies for their protection on priority. She stated that the protection of human rights was a pre-requisite for the stability of democracy in the country.

The Minister, while talking about the role of provincial assemblies in protection and propagation of human rights said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the protection of human rights.

She said the government was committed to ensure the rights of all our citizens without any discrimination and steps were being taken to ensure the implementation of International commitments in pursuance of the Constitution.

Dr Mazari further said that her ministry was following a comprehensive agenda of implementation of existing laws and introducing new laws to protect citizens’ fundamental rights. She also highlighted the ministry’s resolve for creating awareness about human rights among the masses adding the ministry has already started awareness campaigns for women’s right to inheritance and provision of free legal aid to them.

She said that the issue of forced disappearances ought to be resolved by taking all stakeholders on board. She said non Muslim communities in Pakistan were free to practice their own laws, in this connection Hindu Divorce and Marriage law was already passed and Christian Divorce bill would be presented in National Assembly soon. The workshop was also addressed by Executive Director PIPS, Zafarullah Khan, Javed Malik, Representative DRI and others.—APP

