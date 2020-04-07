Domestic violence on rise worldwide

UNITED NATIONS UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the increase in social and economic pressures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has led to a global increase in violence against women and girls. The secretary-general, who appealed on March 23 for an immediate cease-fire in conflicts around the world to tackle COVID-19, said in a statement Sunday night it is now time to appeal for an end to all violence everywhere.• ‘Violence is not confined to the battlefield,’•he said. ‘For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest – in their own homes. And so I make a new appeal today for peace at home and in homes around the world.’• Guterres said of the disease caused by the coronavirus. Many countries have reported a surge in domestic violence incidents and calls to abuse hotlines since the pandemic started spreading globally earlier this year.—APP