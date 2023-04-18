‘Domestic violence is no joke’: YouTuber Shahveer Jafry slammed for ‘prank-smothering’ wife in video

Social media users criticised popular YouTuber Shahveer Jafry for playing a “choking” prank on his wife in a recent TikTok video.

People criticised Shahveer for his absurd practical joke, noting that these YouTubers find it amusing to produce this kind of material in a nation where women are actually killed by their spouses and suffer from gender-based violence (GBV).

In the video, Shahveer approaches his wife while holding a pillow in an attempt to suffocate her. When he is unsuccessful, he becomes enraged.

The founder of Soul Sisters Pakistan and a filmmaker, Kanwal Ahmed, claimed that well-known YouTubers find it “funny” to create a reel about strangling your wife in a nation where thousands of women are killed every year.

In a country where thousands of women are killed every year from domestic violence – famous YouTubers find it “funny” to make a reel around choking your wife. #ShaveerJafry pic.twitter.com/O555xSMXwr — Kanwal Ahmed (@kanwalful) April 17, 2023

According to one of the users, this is a reality for wives who are genuinely murdered by their husbands.The content was described as “disgusting” and “shocking” by many other users.

Creator of comedic video content who amassed huge popularity thanks to his Facebook page, which has more than 2.3 million likes. His videos primarily target South Asian Canadian families, family rituals, and Desi family culture. Over 12 million people have seen his “There are 2 types of siblings…” video from March of 2017.

He started making videos in 2013, but he wasn’t reliable at first. He didn’t start having success until he started publishing frequently.

He lived in Canada and studied business marketing. More than 3.2 million people subscribe to his YouTube channel, which he started. He received the “Vlogger of the Year” award at the 2021 PISAs.

Before relocating to Canada, he was born and reared in Islamabad, Pakistan. On his Instagram, he has shared pictures of his mother. His brothers number four. Sunny, his brother, is also well-known on social media. He and Ayesha Baig became engaged in December 2020. The couple got hitched in October 2021. On YouTube, he and Zaid Ali have worked together.