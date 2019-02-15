Domestic Violence Bill

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence against Women (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2019 is good initiative, however the penalty of this bill itself showing discrimination between women and men. Any person become guilty would be punishable with imprisonment to three months or penalty 30,000/-. Discrimination is ‘if any women proof guilty against false complaint the penalty on women is 50,000/-.

Around 27 per cent of women in our country experience intimate partner or domestic violence in their lifetime. These depressing figures are despite the existence of a raft of strong legislation focused on women’s rights that has come into force over the past decade.

SYED AAMIR HUSSAIN

Karachi

