Domestic violence against women in Pakistan: A perspective | By Sara Younis

Domestic violence against women in Pakistan: A perspective

DESPITE strict laws and social awareness, domestic violence is prevalent in Pakistan at an alarming rate.

Almost one in three Pakistani women report facing domestic physical violence by partners, in-laws and in some circumstances by their brothers and parents.

The informal estimates are much higher. Such violence, when widespread in society, is also normalized.

According to a study conducted by the Bureau of Statistics, more than half of the women respondents in one province believe that it is acceptable for a husband to beat his wife under certain circumstances; and such sentiments also prevail in the rest of the country.

According to media reports, more than 51,241 cases of violence against women’ were reported between January 2018 and October 2020.

According to a survey conducted on 23 Sep 2018 by Thomson Reuter Corporation, Pakistan was ranked as the sixth most dangerous nation on the planet for women.

The predominant power structure in Pakistan is patriarchy, in which the male figure is in control of all affairs, public and private, thus assuming a dominant position.

Women have been almost excluded from settling on choices and are considered socially and financially dependent on men.

Women have to face discrimination and violence daily due to the cultural and religious norms that Pakistani society embraces.

About 70 to 90% of Pakistani women subjected to domestic violence. Domestic violence perpetrate upon a spouse can precede the mistreatment of children; this can, in turn, leave a long-term emotional and psychological impact such as behavioural disturbances with the child replicating the abuse.

Women who have experienced domestic violence or abuse are at a significantly higher risk of experiencing a range of mental health conditions including depression, anxiety, substance abuse and thoughts of suicide.

Domestic violence and oppression of women especially at home, is unacceptable and needs to be treated as such.

Recently, a heart-wrenching video of a rebellious young man beating his mother went viral. Similarly, painful videos of women’s abuse have also surfaced in recent times

. A recent case of Sadaf Zahra, a married woman whose body founded hanging from the ceiling fan by a bed sheet tied around her neck and a ladder lying close by. The deceased’s friend has held her friend’s husband responsible for her death.

Similarly, hundreds of thousands of women across the country face the same plight but have not been able to lift their voices.

In the late 70s and 80s, Pakistan witnessed regression of women’s rights laws.

In the last 10-15 years, there has been some success in passing policies to prevent practices such as early-age marriage, honour killing, sexual harassment, domestic violence and rape.

Pressure needs to be maintained upon the central and provincial governments to tackle domestic violence and treat it as a priority; this is a problem that impacts society as a whole.

As part of a dialogue recently organized by the K-P Office of UN Women and the K-P’s EVAW Alliance, the scholars have signed a declaration condemning gender-based violence and vowing to spread awareness in their relevant communities to put an end to the practice.

And the increased focus of religious sermons on ending violence against women can make a notable difference over time.

The successive governments have, however, taken steps to put a stop to the exuberant women abuse.

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan ensures women’s security against any form of violence in Article 3 and Article 11 of the Constitution.

Besides, the National Commission on the Status of Women Bill 2012, the National Policy for Development and Empowerment of Women (NPDEW) 2002 and the Punjab Protection of Women against Violence Act (PPWVA) 2016 are among the measures adopted to protect women from domestic violence.

(PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman tabled the Domestic Violence Bill on the floor of the Senate for debate, in July 2020. Under the Bill, offenders were to be punished by domestic violence criminalized.

In recent times Shireen Mazari, the Human Rights Minister in (PTI) government started a helpline to enable women and children to report instead of domestic violence.

The time is right to act on this issue in Pakistan. Society, too, needs to step up for its women.

Regardless of the introduction of pro-women laws that criminalize domestic abuse, the barriers to ensure justice to the victims are too many.

Merely introducing laws that lack proper implementation and establishing helplines do not mean that the State has fulfilled its responsibilities regarding women’s protection. The law also needs further improvement and clarity in its language.

It is the responsibility of the State to give protection to its citizens in public and private spaces.

There is no way the State could allow its citizens to be subjected to abuse just because it takes a position in a personal setting.

If we do not address violence against women and girls, sustainable growth will remain elusive.

— The writer is Lecture associated with Captain Hussain Khan Shaheed Post Graduate College, Rawalakot, AJK.