‘Domestic violence against Women bill-2019 tabled in KP PA

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Domestic Violence against Women (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2019 was tabled in provincial assembly on Monday to curb the menace of domestic violence against women. The bill was moved by Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan on behalf of Chief Minster, in Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani chair. The objects and reason of the bill stated to provide for prevention of domestic violence against women in order to protect women from sexual abuse, psychological abuse, economic abuse and others.

After the commencement of the Act, the provincial government would constitute, District Protection Committee at district levels with Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district as chairperson, Executive District Health Officer, District Social Welfare Officer, District Public Prosecutor, District Police Officer, four persons of civil society, residing in the district and Chairperson of the District Committee on Status of Women district concerned as members. For seeking assistance under the Act, the victim or her guardian would file application to committee, which is bound to provide reasonable assistance to the victim.

Any person become guilty would be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months or penalty which may extend to 30,000 rupees or both. Meanwhile, a question of Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami demanding clinical audit, earnings and recruitment in Medical Teaching Institute (MTIs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was referred to committee concerned. Similarly, a call attention notice of Inayatullah Khan was also admitted for debate on merged tribal district with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Speaker referred the adjournment motion of Nighat Orakzai regarding the expelling students from Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Cadet College Swabi to Standing Committee on Elementary Education with directives of presenting report with a period of 10 days.

Responding to a call attention notice of Sardar Aurangzeb Nalota, the Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan directed the police for increase patrolling while Special Branch police was also directed to monitor the situation to stop street crimes in the province. The house also unanimously adopted a resolution of Nighat Yasmin Orakzai for issuance blue passports to all family members of the members of KP assembly like members of the National Assembly and Senate.

The house also unanimously demanded the shifting of the Headquarters of WAPDA and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) from Lahore to federal capital Islamabad. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill 2019 was also tabled in the house. Later, the Deputy Speaker adjourned the proceeding till tomorrow (Tuesday) 10 am.

