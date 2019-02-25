Through columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw attention towards an important issue. Domestic violence in Pakistan is an endemic social and public problem. It is estimated that between 20 and 30 percent of women in Pakistan have suffered some form of abuse. An estimated 5000 women are killed every year from domestic violence, with thousands of others maimed or disabled.

Majority of victims of violence have no legal resources, law enforcement authorities do not view domestic violence as a crime and usually refuse to register any cases brought to them. Given very few women’s shelters in the country, victims have limited ability to escape from violent situations

SHAYAN ALI SHAH

Karachi

