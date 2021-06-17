Domestic tractor assembling rises 65pc in 10 months: Dawood

Adviser to the PM on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood has said that domestic tractor assembling witnessed 65.36 percent growth during the first 10 months (July-April) of the current fiscal year 2020-21.

In a couple of tweets on Thursday, the adviser said, “During the period from July-April 2020-21, around 41,327 tractors were locally assembled as compared to the assembling of 2,5008 tractors in the same period last year.”

He said that the increase in LSM production shows that things are coming back to normal due to the rise in economic activities domestically and internationally. “We will see our LSM in full swing,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dawood appreciated the Board of Investment (BOI) for launching Regulatory Modernisation Initiative Strategy (PRMI) reforms for enhancing the ease of doing business (EODB) at gross root level industries.

The BOI has launched Regulatory Modernization Initiative Strategy (PRM) reforms to further strengthen the business atmosphere and reduce compliance burden, aim to make the regulatory environment business friendly and provide EODB to local and foreign investors, the adviser said this on his official twitter account.

The adviser said that these reforms are also effective on the Economic Zone Management System (SEZMIS) and Investor Relationship Management System (IRMS) with Public and Private Partnership.

He said that all the stakeholders need to join hands for ensuring the success of digital reform and it will benefit the business community. —TLTP