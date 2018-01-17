Domestic tourists demand reduction in fares of newly launched City Tour Bus

The domestic tourists on Tuesday demanded reduction in the fare being charged by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation newly launched City Tour Buses.

Appreciating Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation for initiating City Tour Buses, a group of domestic tourists said that the fare being charged on one ride in Islamabad City Tour Buses Rs.700 per person which is out of their reach. The group of domestic tourists who approached PTDC management for hiring buses said that the fare is too much and not in their access.

Rizwan Baig, a tourist said “they want fare should be nominal within the reach of every single person no doubt this service would facilitate citizens of Islamabad and Rawalpindi”. Another tourist Kanwal Shahid said,”I being a teacher feels this service would promote tourism in twin cities, but fare must be reduced.

Manager City Tour Bus Service said,”Fare Rs 700 was introductory as it is fix to have a visit to all sites specified in Federal Capital including Lok Virsa, National Monument, Shakarparian and Faisal Mosque. An official of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation said that consultation in progress with various schools, colleges, universities to convince them to hire buses for Islamabad tour.—APP

Related