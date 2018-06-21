Domestic mail a traditional service of Pakistan Post

Domestic mail is the basic traditional service of the Pakistan Post, enjoying privilege over collection, conveyance and delivery.

According to senior officials of Ministry of Postal Services, Pakistan Post is making efforts to ensure availability of affordable, reliable and a fast communication service to all segments of society across the country.

He said that same day delivery service was also introduced in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi for general public, especially for business community and departments keeping in view their requirements. “To deliver mail the same day was the best effort of Pakistan Post,” he added.—APP

